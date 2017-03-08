Woman injured in Jacksonboro Road accident | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 12:42 pm

A 42-year-old female was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center the afternoon of March 3 for treatment of injuries sustained in a crash on Jacksonboro Road, south of Cottageville.

Firefighter-Paramedics arriving at the scene found the small Saturn down an embankment with the woman trapped inside. Apparently, the northbound car left the roadway and struck several trees on the southbound side of the road.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to gain access to the patient, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.