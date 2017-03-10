Wind whips up 7 woods fires | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County and South Carolina Forestry Commission firefighters were spread throughout the county Thursday afternoon dealing with woods fires.

In most of the incidents, persistent winds caused debris fires to escape confinement and spread.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief David Greene said on Thursday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. firefighters dealt with seven woods fires.

Dealing with the flames caused 11 fire engines, four water tankers, three brush trucks and three medical units to be pressed into service. Greene said the paperwork with final numbers of how many firefighters were involved is still being processed, but he expects the number to exceed 70.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission responded to four of the fires with tractor operators to join in the firefighting efforts.

In the case of the largest fire — a 70-acre blaze on Bazzle Road near Cottageville — the Forestry Commission assigned three tractors. The need for manpower required the Forestry Commission to assign tractor units from other counties to come to Colleton County.

Green said six of the seven woods fires involved more than five acres.

The other fires were on Bennetts Point Road, Springhill Road, ACE Basin Parkway, Rehoboth Road and Sidneys Road.

The Rehoboth Road woods fire also destroyed a storage building.

Greene said that the Forestry Commission began Friday implementing its Red Flag designation which warns residents statewide about the perils of starting a debris fire or controlled burn because of weather conditions.

Greene said while Friday started uneventfully, he and other fire personnel were keeping an eye on weather reports which were predicting a return of the winds in the afternoon.