Willie Ray Thomas | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

by Myiah Blakeney | March 14, 2017 11:07 am
WILLIE RAY THOMAS
WALTERBORO—Mr. Willie Ray Thomas, 89 years young, passed peacefully at Veterans Victory House on Tuesday evening, February 28, 2017.
