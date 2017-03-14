Willie Ray Thomas | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

by | March 14, 2017 11:07 am

WILLIE RAY THOMAS

Care of The Brice Herndon, Crematory

WALTERBORO—Mr. Willie Ray Thomas, 89 years young, passed peacefully at Veterans Victory House on Tuesday evening, February 28, 2017.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-16-17

