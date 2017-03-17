Wildlife walks begin Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:32 am

The City of Walterboro and the Friends of the Great Swamp Sanctuary will hold the 2017 spring series of walks in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. These events are open to the public with no fee.

 Dr. Eran Kilpatrick, a biology professor at USC Salkehatchie, will lead a walk on Saturday March 18 at 9 a.m. in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. This walk will start at the Detreville Street Entrance.

Kilpatrick will point out birds as well as other interesting flora and fauna of the sanctuary. With all of the warm weather, and lack of much winter weather, flowers and leaf-out are happening earlier this year.

 Genia Floyd will lead a walk on Wednesday April 5 at 4:30 p.m. in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. This walk will start at the East Washington Street Entrance.

Floyd, a long-time gardener and member of the Mayfield Garden Club, is a flora and fauna enthusiast. Her backyard is a certified wildlife habitat. She said she plans on focusing on the wildlife that live in the sanctuary, identifying different species and exploring their habitat.

 Dean Harrigal will guide a tour of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary on April 22 starting at 9 a.m. This walk will start at the Detreville Street Entrance.

Harrigal has been a regional wildlife biologist with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for 28 years. He has focused a great deal of his career on the ACE Basin (Ashepoo Combahee Edisto River Basin)

 Charlie Sweat will guide a tour of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday May 13 at 8 am. This walk will start at the Detreville Street Entrance.

Sweat has played an integral role in the planning and vision of the sanctuary since it began. Come walk with him for a detailed account of the sanctuary’s development. This walk will feature the duck pond, the Hartzog Trail and the yacht basin.

For information call 843-538-4353 or email mstrickland@walterborosc.org.