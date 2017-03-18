Wild turkey benefit lures gobbler fans | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 18, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 9:19 am
Photos by Julie Hoff
Wyatt Kinard, 15, helped out by keeping tabs on raffle tickets at the National Wild Turkey Federation banquet, sponsored by the Salkehatchie Longbeards chapter, at the National Guard Armory on March 11. The benefit included food, drink, and dozens of raffles and auction items.
