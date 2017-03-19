When you’ve done all you can | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:54 am

Popular gospel recording artist, pastor and Grammy award winner Donnie McClurkin sings a heartwarming song, “Stand,” that leaves a feeling of comfort for anyone who has done and given his absolute best in a situation, can do no more, feels unappreciated, and feels all alone.

According to Pastor McClurkin in these lyrics, all one has to do is just stand and watch God see him through. “What do you do/When you’ve done all you can and it seems like it’s never enough/ And what do you say when your friends turn away, and you’re all alone./Tell me what do you give,/ When you’ve given your all, and it seems like you can’t make it through./Well, you just stand when there’s nothing left to do, /You just stand; watch the LORD see you through. /Yes, after you’ve done all you can, you just stand.”

There are times in our lives when we are faced with unforeseen circumstances, and sometimes we just don’t know what to do or how to handle them. We seek advice from others, we come up with whatever solutions that we think are best, or we may just sit on the circumstances until we can come up with a viable solution.

However, Ephesians 6:13 (ESV) advises, “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.”

According to Don Moen, praise and worship leader, “There are times when that’s all you can do. Maybe you’re in the middle of a difficult physical, relational, financial or spiritual challenge today. When you’ve exhausted your own resources to solve your problem, the only thing you can do is give it to God. He is not wringing His hands about your situation because it took Him by surprise. He is fully aware of what you’re going through and fully capable of giving you the answer to your problem.”

Further, Moen shares a synopsis of the story in 2 Chronicles 20 about Jehoshaphat. “Three armies were coming against [Jehoshaphat]. He didn’t know what to do, and his first response was much like ours would be. He was afraid (2 Chronicles 20:3). [However,] he turned his heart to seek God, reminding Him of His covenant with Israel and His promise to them. You can do the same. God has given you promises in His word for every situation, and His word will ‘not return void, but accomplish the purpose for which it was sent’ (Isaiah 55:11).”

One of the most challenging situations that you can be in is when you have done/are doing all that you can for a loved one. Others are on the outside looking in and criticizing you for not doing more, but they have no idea about what is really taking place in the situation. Why do some people do such?

First of all, there are a lot of busybodies out there, and they are not satisfied until they add their two cents worth. Secondly, there are those who “leap before they know the distance that they are leaping.” Thirdly, some people must have something negative to say to stir up a situation to get everyone all wound up. Lastly, some are bored with their lives and find pleasure in meddling in the lives of others.

A word of advice on this note: As long as your conscience is clear, and God knows your heart, let their opinions be like water on a duck’s back. Just stand. Further, 1 Thessalonians 4:10-12 encourages, “…But we urge you, brothers, to do this more and more, and to aspire to live quietly, and to mind your own affairs, and to work with your hands, as we instructed you, so that you may walk properly before outsiders and be dependent on no one.”

When you have done all you can, just stand! As you are standing, think on this illustration entitled, “Good Morning”:

“I am God. Today I will be handling all of your problems. Please remember that I do not need your help. If the devil happens to deliver a situation to you that you cannot handle, DO NOT attempt to resolve it. Kindly put it in the SFJTD (something for Jesus to do) Box. It will be addressed in MY time, not yours. Once the matter is placed into the box, do not hold on to it or attempt to remove it. Holding on or removal will delay the resolution of your problem. If it is a situation that you think you are capable of handling, please consult me in prayer to be sure that it is the proper resolution. Because I do not sleep nor do I slumber, there is no need for you to lose any sleep. Rest my child. If you need to contact me, I am only a prayer away.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)