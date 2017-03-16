When flames escape: Fires plague county | News | The Press and Standard

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

Last weekend’s cold snap brought a reprieve from the runaway flames that have taxed the resources of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s firefighters.

March, proclaimed Prescribed Fire Awareness Month by Gov. Henry McMaster, has seen firefighters dealing with a rash of woods fires.

In almost every case, the fires were the result of unattended trash fires or prescribed burns that jumped the lines.

“Right now it is very dry and windy. Fires spread quickly and grow out of control very rapidly,” Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said.

“We ask that people be responsible. If they are going to burn, they must stay with the fire and watch it until they extinguish it,” he said.

McRoy’s suggestions continued. “They also must have a means of controlling it. We have had several instances where people were burning days before a larger fire broke out. They thought they had the fire extinguished, but the winds rekindled it. The embers can smolder for days and reignite with devastating results.

“Even with fire lines cut around the area that is being burned, we’ve seen the winds blow the flames across roadways,” McRoy added.

Even if you take precautions, the flames may still spread. “When it gets out of control, call 911 early before you decide to fight it yourself,” McRoy said.

The cost of not paying attention to the debris fire or controlled burn can quickly mount.

In addition to burning off bush and trees, the woods fires have damaged or destroyed seven buildings and numerous motor vehicles and farm equipment.

The most costly of the unattended debris fires occurred on Mount Carmel Road on the afternoon of March 8.