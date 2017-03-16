When flames escape: Fires plague county | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 16, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:04 pm
By GEORGE SALSBERRY
Last weekend’s cold snap brought a reprieve from the runaway flames that have taxed the resources of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s firefighters.
March, proclaimed Prescribed Fire Awareness Month by Gov. Henry McMaster, has seen firefighters dealing with a rash of woods fires.
In almost every case, the fires were the result of unattended trash fires or prescribed burns that jumped the lines.
“Right now it is very dry and windy. Fires spread quickly and grow out of control very rapidly,” Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said.
“We ask that people be responsible. If they are going to burn, they must stay with the fire and watch it until they extinguish it,” he said.
McRoy’s suggestions continued. “They also must have a means of controlling it. We have had several instances where people were burning days before a larger fire broke out. They thought they had the fire extinguished, but the winds rekindled it. The embers can smolder for days and reignite with devastating results.
“Even with fire lines cut around the area that is being burned, we’ve seen the winds blow the flames across roadways,” McRoy added.
Even if you take precautions, the flames may still spread. “When it gets out of control, call 911 early before you decide to fight it yourself,” McRoy said.
The cost of not paying attention to the debris fire or controlled burn can quickly mount.
In addition to burning off bush and trees, the woods fires have damaged or destroyed seven buildings and numerous motor vehicles and farm equipment.
The most costly of the unattended debris fires occurred on Mount Carmel Road on the afternoon of March 8.
The caller reporting the blaze told dispatchers a trash fire reportedly was out of control and spread to a large workshop located at 2257 Mount Carmel Road.
The first fire unit on the scene found the rear of the approximately 50×160-foot building ablaze.
The building housed several vehicles and was used to repair equipment and trucks. It was located approximately one-half mile off Mount Carmel Road, down a dirt driveway.
While maneuvering hand lines to send water into the building, a series of explosions went off inside it, quickly spreading the fire throughout the structure. The building eventually burned to the ground
Fire units, responding to a second alarm, could see a thick plume of black smoke five miles away.
A tractor from the Forestry Commission was also requested for the brush fire also caused when the trash fire spread.
Firefighters worked for 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
Several vehicles including a dump truck were damaged or destroyed. A tractor, some farm implements and several thousand dollars’ worth of tools were also destroyed.
Units were on the scene for four hours. Water supply was handled with a tender shuttle.
About 24 hours later, the woods fires returned with a vengeance with county firefighters coping with 10 woods fires the afternoon of March 9.
The first woods fire call that afternoon sent firefighters the 1700 block of Scuffletown Road at 1:37 p.m. where two acres burned.
Then the calls kept coming, sending sent them to:
The 9000 block of ACE Basin Parkway at 2:13 p.m. where several acres burned;
The 100 block of Jaffey Lane at 2:42 p.m. where a yard fire got loose;
The 10000 block of Sidneys Road at 2:45 p.m. where a woods fire burned seven acres;
The 15000 block of Bennetts Point Road at 3:05 p.m. where 10 acres burned;
The 1100 block of Bazzle Road at 3:10 p.m. where 115 acres burned;
The intersection of Green Pond Highway and Springhill Road at 3:17 p.m. where 12 acres burned;
The 8400 block of ACE Basin Parkway at 3:59 p.m. where four acres burned;
The 6400 block of Rehoboth Road at 4:04 p.m. where once acre burned and destroyed a storage building;
The 10000 block of Sidneys Road at 7:36 p.m. where flames burned multiple acres.
At the height of the fires, radio traffic from all the different locations were clogging the dispatch center and the decision was made to open Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Operations Center at headquarters to take the burden off the 911 dispatchers.
Although only one structure was destroyed in Thursday’s fires, the racing flames threatened a large number of residences and a church.
A storage building on Rehoboth Road was burning heavily when firefighters arrived at that location.
Dealing with the 115 acres on fire on Bazzle Road north of Cottageville required four fire engines, two water tenders and a brush truck. The Forestry Commission responded to Bazzle Road with three tractors.
Overall, Thursday’s rash of fires required Fire-Rescue to deploy 11 fire engines, four water tankers, three brush trucks and three medical units.
Fire-Rescue units were on Bazzle Road for four hours. Forestry units remained with the fire throughout the evening.
At one point on that Thursday afternoon, the local Forestry Commission office had all its firefighters working four of the fires and needed to call neighboring counties for reinforcements.
On the morning of March 10, the Forestry Commission, which had reportedly dealt with 50 woods fires statewide the day before, ordered a Red Flag designation which alerted residents that weather conditions would make outdoor fires potentially dangerous.
A Forestry Commission reconnaissance plane spotted a woods and structure fire in the area of the Roadside Community March 10 at about 3:30 p.m.
Fire-Rescue units searched the area and found the fire in a field at the end of Ferguson Lane, a single lane deadend dirt road, making the flames inaccessible to fire apparatus.
The fire originated from a debris pile fire that spread into the field, then to a doublewide mobile home and a car.
The home was well involved and almost completely burned down when fire units reached the scene.
A Forestry tractor plowed a fire line around the perimeter of the fire. The structure and vehicle were total losses. Approximately five acres burned.
