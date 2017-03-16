Ware hits grand slam in SCISA tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:33 pm

Lady Hawks go 3-2 on the day.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Hawk softball team competed in the SCISA Softball Tournament on Saturday March 11 in Sumter, going 3-2 on the day. Colleton Prep earned wins over Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate, Jefferson Davis Academy and Holly Hill Academy and had losses against Pee Dee Academy and Richard Winn.

Sophomore Meredith Ware hit a grand slam against Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate. Anne Garrett Carter, Langley Harter and Nina Mescia batted over .500 for the tournament.

CPA lost 3-1 against Pee Dee Academy in game one on Saturday. Anne Garrett Carter pitched a complete three-inning game, allowing two earned runs on four hits. She collected one strikeout and surrendered one walk in the loss. Penelope Tuten, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Carter and Langley Harter each had a hit apiece in the contest.

In a 15-0 shutout win over Trinity-Byrnes, Haley Wilson earned the complete three-inning win for the Lady Hawks. Wilson allowed one hit in the contest and had four strikeouts. Ware had 4-RBI’s in the game following her grand slam. Carter, Dean, Harter and Nina Mescia each had 2-RBI’s against Trinity Byrnes.

Colleton Prep took an early lead and never looked back in the 12-1 win over Jefferson Davis. Nina Mescia earned the win in three innings of work for the Lady Hawks. She allowed one earned run on seven hits and had one strikeout. Heather Davis went 3-3 at the plate, with 5-RBI’s and Harter went 3-3 also. Tuten was 2-2 in the game, with 2-RBI’s.

Anne Garrett Carter threw a 14-0 shutout win over Holly Hill Academy in game four of the day. Carter allowed just two hits in the game, striking out four and issuing two walks. Colleton Prep had nine hits in the game, including multiple hits by Harter and Mescia. Wilson, Dean, Carter, Tuten and Ware each had 2-RBI’s.

The Lady Hawks lost the final game of the day against Richard Winn, 5-4, as time expired in the contest. Carter was charged with the loss in the contest.

“This was our first competitive tournament as a team,” said Coach Ken Wilson. “We got some much needed game situation experience that you just cannot emulate in practice. Our pitching was solid and they showed good pitching location. Overall, the defense did well — however, we still have a few hiccups to work on.

“Offensively, we hit good and were competitive pitching,” he said. “We averaged .412 as team in the tournament.”