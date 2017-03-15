Walterboro man given lengthy prison term | News | The Press and Standard

A Walterboro man, convicted of the 2015 shooting and killing of a

Hampton apartment complex building manager, was sentenced to 51 years

in prison in Hampton County General Sessions Court.

After a jury returned a guilty verdict against Sidney Antoine Holmes,

26, of Walterboro on , 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner

sentenced him to spend 51 years in prison in the shooting death of 51-

year-old Steven Douglas Cochran.

Following a two-day trial, a jury found Holmes guilty of four crimes:

murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent

crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and unlawful possession

of a weapon.

He received 40 years for murder; five years for possession of a weapon

during the commission of a violent crime; five years for shooting into

a dwelling and one year for unlawful possession of a weapon. The

sentences are to run consecutively.

“This was a brazen murder committed in front of a group of people,”

said Randolph Murdaugh, III, special assistant solicitor assigned to

the Career Criminal Prosecution Team. “Not only did people witness the

defendant shoot Mr. Cochran multiple times, a Hampton police officer

heard the incident while on the phone with the victim. The defendant

in this case has a total and utter disregard for anything or anyone.”

On Aug. 1, 2015, Cochran, who was the building manager for the Hampton

Garden Apartments on Holly Street West, called Hampton police after

telling a group of men who were loitering at the apartment complex to

leave the property.

During the call, Cochran began to scream for help. A bystander picked

up the phone and told the officer that a man ran up to Cochran and

shot him.

.