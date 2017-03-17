Vintage tractors on show | Photos | The Press and Standard

Photos by Julie Hoff

Cottageville’s annual Tractor Parade and Farm Festival enjoyed blue skies and breezes on March 12, when townspeople turned out to see a display of vintage tractors and horses. Afterwards vendors offered everything from funnel cakes and crafts to saddles and jewelry. Above, Bryant Rhode, of Cottageville, drives his vintage tractor. Below, riding horseback in the tractor parade are, from left: Cameron Griffin, Eden Rose Pound and Shelly Pound. At right, pictured with dogs Holly (left) and Semi are Perry and Lisa Friend of Round O.