Van service offered for disabled veterans | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

By JANET SMITH

cvao@colletoncounty.org

The VA Medical Center’s Volunteer Transportation Network program provides free, safe and reliable transportation for veterans to assist them in meeting their health care needs. The Disabled American Veterans Organization is a chief component of this operation.

DAV Strickland Chapter #55 of Walterboro assists in transporting veterans on a voluntary basis to the VA Medical Center and the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics. DAV Commander, Johnny Holmes, is the coordinator for Colleton and the Hampton/Varnville area. In 2016, 413 veterans were transported to and from their VA appointments. During that year, DAV volunteered a total of 1,260 hours and drove 27,680 miles.

This service is available weekly on Monday and Wednesday for veterans who are enrolled for healthcare. It is mandatory that veterans have an appointment scheduled with a health care provider. Passengers are encouraged to schedule appointments in the morning after 8:30am. Vets will be picked from a location designated by the driver. Wheelchairs cannot be transported on the DAV vans. Veterans may call your primary care provider to arrange for wheel-chair access. For transportation, please contact Holmes at least three days prior to a scheduled appointment by calling (843) 908-2123. When leaving messages, please provide name, the last four digits of social security number, the time of appointment and a day-time phone number.

Holmes said that the VA Medical Center is seeking volunteer drivers to help veterans access the health care services that they need. Those interested in becoming a volunteer driver, may go online at: www.charleston.va.gov/giving/volunteer.asp or call Voluntary Service at 843-789-7230.