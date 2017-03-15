Update: Barnwell bank robbery suspects caught in Colleton | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 15, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:19 pm
A pair of North Charleston men, two of three suspects in a March 8 bank robbery in Blackville who were captured in Colleton County, have been charged.
James Lamar Frasier, 40, of North Charleston, was arrested on the afternoon of March 14, charged with armed robbery, robbery, possession of a weapon while in the commission of a violent felony, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.
He was taken into custody after being released from Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Frasier and another man were hospitalized with injuries sustained when their get-away vehicle wrecked on Augusta Highway, shortly after the March 8 robbery.
Alcleisu L. Jones, 38, of North Charleston appeared in Barnwell County court on March 10. He faces the same list of charges. He was ordered held without bond.
The third suspect, a 31-year-old Summerville man, is expected to be taken into custody after he is released from Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.
SLED is handling the investigation at the request of the Blackville Police Department.
The three men allegedly walked into the Enterprise Bank office in Blackville shortly after it opened March 8 and, at gunpoint, ordered the employees on the floor and used plastic binders to secure their wrists together.
They then jumped over the counter, removed an undisclosed amount of money and fled to their get-away vehicle, a black Nissan.
As the trio was entering the financial institution, a passer-by saw them going into the bank and called the Bamberg County dispatchers. A Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the get-away vehicle and gave chase. A trooper from the South Carolina Highway Patrol joined the chase as the suspected robbers made their way onto Augusta Highway, headed for Colleton County.
Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, alerted that the chase was heading in their direction, began converging on Augusta Highway. Just before the I-95 interchange, a county deputy deployed stop sticks to try and get the vehicle stopped.
The stop sticks deflated a front tire on the vehicle but the driver kept going.
Then near the intersection of Augusta Highway and Cannon Road, a highway patrol trooper used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to bring a halt to the 49-mile chase.
The driver of the get-away vehicle lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over several times before coming to a stop.
The three occupants of the car were treated at the scene and then transported to Colleton Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
After the condition of the occupants was assessed at the medical center’s Emergency Department, the decision was made to send two of them to the Trauma Unit at Trident Medical Center for further treatment.
