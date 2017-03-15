Update: Barnwell bank robbery suspects caught in Colleton | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:19 pm

A pair of North Charleston men, two of three suspects in a March 8 bank robbery in Blackville who were captured in Colleton County, have been charged.

James Lamar Frasier, 40, of North Charleston, was arrested on the afternoon of March 14, charged with armed robbery, robbery, possession of a weapon while in the commission of a violent felony, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

He was taken into custody after being released from Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Frasier and another man were hospitalized with injuries sustained when their get-away vehicle wrecked on Augusta Highway, shortly after the March 8 robbery.

Alcleisu L. Jones, 38, of North Charleston appeared in Barnwell County court on March 10. He faces the same list of charges. He was ordered held without bond.

The third suspect, a 31-year-old Summerville man, is expected to be taken into custody after he is released from Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

SLED is handling the investigation at the request of the Blackville Police Department.

The three men allegedly walked into the Enterprise Bank office in Blackville shortly after it opened March 8 and, at gunpoint, ordered the employees on the floor and used plastic binders to secure their wrists together.

They then jumped over the counter, removed an undisclosed amount of money and fled to their get-away vehicle, a black Nissan.

As the trio was entering the financial institution, a passer-by saw them going into the bank and called the Bamberg County dispatchers. A Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the get-away vehicle and gave chase. A trooper from the South Carolina Highway Patrol joined the chase as the suspected robbers made their way onto Augusta Highway, headed for Colleton County.