Unattended fires keep firemen jumping | News | The Press and Standard

Unattended fires keep firemen jumping

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 11:12 am

Colleton firefighters were kept busy the afternoon of Feb. 26, coping with multiple woods fires that in some cases spread to nearby vehicles and buildings.

Firefighters prevented the flames from reaching several homes; however one home, a storage building and a truck at three different locations were destroyed.

Fire-Rescue personnel were on scene at seven different fires between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, and firefighters and Forestry Commission tractors spent hours containing the fires.

The worst incident was in the 300 block of Cyrus Lane, north of Green Pond, Sunday at 2:37 p.m. The unattended flames spread from a yard debris fire and reached a mobile home before the county’s emergency dispatch center was notified.

The first fire units on the scene found a singlewide mobile approximately 50 percent involved plus a rapidly moving woods and grass fire that were endangering two other nearby homes.

Firefighters requested a second alarm for additional personnel and apparatus, then deployed multiple hand lines to protect the threatened homes. Both the threatened structures were saved, but the singlewide mobile home that initiated the 911 call was completely destroyed. The residents lost all of their belongings, but no one was injured.

A total of 17 fire units were on the scene at Cyrus Lane for five hours.

Then on Monday Feb. 27, the number of unattended fires decreased but the damage continued to mount.

Firefighters were sent to the end of Misty Ridge Lane Feb. 27 at 6:11 p.m. when a debris pile fire spread, burning 40 acres of woods and destroying one residence.

The flames also threatened a second home, burning up to the building and then stopping.

Firefighters were battling the woods fire when they happened upon a vacant block home that had been gutted by the flames.

Firefighters and personnel from the South Carolina Forestry Commission were on the scene for several hours.