Two killed in Augusta Highway crash | News | The Press and Standard

Two Smoaks residents were killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Augusta Highway.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said the driver, Rose Mary Bryant, 50, of 1643 Drain Road, Smoaks and a passenger, her mother Rosa Lee Linder, 72, of 32695 Lowcountry Highway, Smoaks, died in the accident.

The cause of death for both victims has been listed as multiple trauma.

Harvey said Bryant was pronounced dead at the crash site and Linder was pronounced dead at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident involving three vehicles happened Sunday at 1:52 p.m. in the 21000 block Augusta Highway, near Horseshoe Lake Circle.

The patrol reports that a pickup truck driven by Thomas Wright, 30, was traveling north on Augusta Highway when his vehicle went left of the center line.

The truck first sideswiped a southbound vehicle driven by Daphne Henderson, 54, and then hit Bryant’s Ford Expedition, which was also traveling southbound, head-on.

After the collision, the Expedition came to rest near a deep ditch filled with water. Three of the four occupants were trapped in the vehicle.

The pickup truck went off the southbound shoulder and its driver was also trapped in his vehicle. After being freed, the man was flown to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

A rollback wrecker and another vehicle were brought to the scene to hook a cable to the rear of the Expedition to keep it from falling into the water-filled ditch during while the passengers were freed from the wreckage.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said those injured in the crash were transported to the Colleton Medical Center or Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment of their injuries.

Traffic on Augusta Highway was blocked for over seven hours.

The state patrol reports that the investigation into the accident has been assigned to the patrol’s MAIT team.