Two buried under cabbages after truck crash on I-95 | News | The Press and Standard

Two buried under cabbages after truck crash on I-95

Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:28 pm

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel had to dig through mounds of cabbage to find one man injured when the tractor-trailer he was riding in wrecked on I-95 the morning of March 10.

The two men in the tractor-trailer were traveling north on I-95 near the 55-mile marker March 10 at 6:21 a.m. when the truck went off the roadway and struck a bridge.

After tearing away the guardrails on the bridge, the vehicle went down an embankment into the median where it struck several trees before coming to rest in the swamp.

The crash caused heavy damage to the cab of the tractor-trailer and when the truck came to rest, its load of cabbage came through the front of the trailer, burying the demolished cab and its occupants in cabbages.

A member of the South Carolina Transport Police, who arrived shortly after the crash, was able to pull one of the occupants from the wreckage.

Firefighter-paramedics deployed ladders to reach the second occupant, who was trapped approximately 15 feet above the ground.

Crews dug through mounds of cabbage, then used hand tools to free the driver from the wreckage.

Both occupants suffered multiple traumatic injuries and were transported to Colleton Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.