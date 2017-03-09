Three competing in regional spelling bee | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Spelling Bee’s first place winner Aman Mandapally from Forest Hills Elementary, second place winner Shandi Brown from Northside Elementary and third place winner Carley Watford from Cottageville Elementary competed in SpellBound!, a bee sponsored by Scripps-Howard, at Goose Creek High School on Thursday March 9. To see how they did, see next week’s edition of The Press and Standard.