The ‘Green Acres’ effect | Column | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 12:33 pm

We live in the country—well, out front is a highway. Out back is country.

Rural living leads to what I call the “Green Acres” effect: You feel compelled to raise livestock, buy a tractor, dig a pond.

I grew up on a dirt road in rural North Carolina, so my lifelong ambition was to live in the city. We see how that worked out: At 45, I moved to a town with a smaller population than my childhood burg, and I’ve been here ever since.

(Please don’t misunderstand. Life’s fine out here. One gas station has great fried chicken; the other has an amazing DVD rental selection. Locals call the Dollar General “the mall,” so folks have a sense of humor. I’m not complaining; I just don’t like having to drive 15 miles for Parmesan cheese. So, yes, I guess I am complaining.)

My husband’s family used to raise pigs at Ye Old Homeplace (YOH), just down the road. I’m always hustling new ways to make money, so I thought about fattening a few shoats for profit. (I don’t eat meat but I do recognize the market for bacon. Example: Google “bacon ice cream.” It’s a real thing.)

Last week I brought the swine subject up with Widdle. “No,” he decreed, “Pigs cost more than you think, they eat more than you think, and they’re noisier than you think.”

I started to snap, “What was I thinking?” but instead I played my trump card: “You used to raise pigs!” I said, triumphantly.

“Exactly. Used to,” Widdle said, nodding sagely. So long, fantasy pigs.

For several years we had goats. They were smart, friendly and demons at escaping any enclosure we could erect. Why you’d want to escape from 22 acres with a pond and barn is beyond me, but I’m not a goat.

They were so much fun, except when they were squeezing through fence holes the size of Ritz crackers and cavorting merrily across Highway 17-A. One can only get so many terse phone calls before one realizes that roaming goats are a liability. So long, goats.

Lots of folks here have chickens for fresh eggs, but I know too many people who reached into a nest box one day and found a snake instead of an egg. (Also, my mom once cracked a fresh egg that had a chick inside, which put all of us off eggs for a while.)

We had two roosters, Ben & Jerry, for several years — beautiful, magnificent birds — until they became so aggressive our legs were criss-crossed with scratches and scars. So long, roosters.

You’d think we’d have a garden at the very least, right? Not so much.

Mother had an enormous garden when I was little, planting pole beans, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, corn and cucumbers. One day, as I helped her weed, a clod of dirt in my hand turned out to be a monstrous toad, which I tossed over my shoulder as I ran shrieking across the corn rows. I haven’t weeded — or planted, or harvested — since that day.

However, Widdle has had success growing collards in containers. Perhaps I could grow tomatoes on a trellis, since frogs can’t jump that high.

I had one last brainstorm: Raising sheep and selling their wool. Widdle just blinked at that one. “Weavers would buy it,” I said. “To, uh, spin wool into yarn? On spindles?”

He shook his head. “Sheep smell really bad. And how many weavers do you know?”

Maybe I’m not quite living the country life dream. But I do have my eye on a cute little donkey…

Julie R. Smith, who’s read too many issues of Mother Earth News, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.