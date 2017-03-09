Teaching skills are rewarded | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 12:28 pm

For over 15 years, G. Palmer Hudson has been helping Colleton County’s adult students achieve their high school credentials by teaching at Colleton County Adult Education.

And recently that dedication was honored by the state when he was presented the S.C. Association of Adult and Continuing Education’s Region 3 Linda Belue Part-time Teacher of the Year award for 2016-17.

“It’s always nice to be recognized, but this is not something I sought out,” Hudson said. He was nominated for the award by the Adult Ed team, led by director Chris Horvath.

Hudson got involved with Adult Ed through his work with the Colleton Improvement Collaborative in 2000, a joint venture with the Department of Social Services and several partners in the area to provide education, training and opportunities for employment. “That opened the door for me to start working at Adult Education, which was then under the direction of Lynn Jones,” he said.

“Adult education is a different animal. Instead of just teaching, you work with students — find out what they need and tailor your teaching to them,” Hudson said. Instructors teach “pretty much everything” from English and math to basic workplace skills .

That’s a little different than his other job as an instructor and Global Career Development Specialist (GCDF) at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, teaching college writing, developmental reading and college skills. While his classes at TCL are mostly college-aged students, he said, he has also seen a lot of older adults returning to the classroom there as well.

His skills were recognized by TCL as well when he was presented the TCL Arts and Sciences Adjunct of the Year last fall.

Hudson feels strongly about the need for learning and building on basic skills. One thing Hudson is adamant about in his college classes is a no cell phone rule. “People are so used to getting immediate answers with cell phones,” he said, that they don’t learn the skills required to study. And the information they get online is not always accurate.

He also cautions students to be careful what they post on social media. “Employers look,” he said, and sometimes a careless post on a Facebook page can take away the chance for a job.

Working part-time suits him, Hudson said. “We’ve become a part-time nation in a lot of ways. From a personal standpoint, it’s a perfect blend. I get to pick and choose when I want to do things, get to design my own path. I’ve been lucky — the jobs that I’ve gotten into never really felt like jobs; it felt like they were family.”

In his spare time, he loves to do research and writing. “I enjoy the human experience. Being from the Southeast, we have such colorful characters that lend themselves to Southern gothic stories,” he said. “My grandmother used to say ‘We don’t hide them, we put them on the porch where everybody can see them.’”

A Colleton County native, Hudson graduated from Ruffin High School in 1981, served in the Navy and then received degrees from the University of S.C. and Amberton University. He is also a United Methodist minister, currently serving two churches in Allendale.

“Working with adults is kind of a ministry for me, a way of giving something back. I feel really lucky to be involved with a very special place. It’s a labor of love. I’ve seen many students come and go over the years, and I don’t know what impressions I’ve left on them, but they’ve left impressions on me.”