TCTC students create art for the birds | News | The Press and Standard

TCTC students create art for the birds

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 12:16 pm

Photos by CINDY CROSBY

Ready for move-in day! The Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center’s Building Construction Cluster and Colleton County High School’s Art 3 and Art 4 classes recently completed a joint project to design, build and paint several birdhouses. In this project, the TCTC students designed and constructed the birdhouses, after which the art students painted them based on their favorite paintings.