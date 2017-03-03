TCTC students create art for the birds | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 3, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 12:16 pm
Photos by CINDY CROSBY
Ready for move-in day! The Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center’s Building Construction Cluster and Colleton County High School’s Art 3 and Art 4 classes recently completed a joint project to design, build and paint several birdhouses. In this project, the TCTC students designed and constructed the birdhouses, after which the art students painted them based on their favorite paintings.
