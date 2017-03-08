Suspected bank robbers caught after chase through Colleton County | The Press and Standard

Three suspects in a bank robbery in Barnwell were apprehended in Colleton County this morning after a high-speed chase.

According to Lt. Shane Roberts of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Denmark law enforcement first spotted the suspects, who fled. Bamberg Sheriff’s deputies then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects continued to try to elude capture.

The chase continued into Colleton County on Highway 61, where local deputies joined the chase. Just after Whetstone Crossroads, officers from the S.C. Highway Patrol also joined in.

Deputies placed stop sticks on the road, but the suspect vehicle continued on at high speed before wrecking on Hwy. 61 just before Sidneys Road (Grubers Crossroads).

All three suspects were taken into custody.

Roberts said the suspects did not have apparent serious injuries, but would be taken to the hospital for examination before being taken to the Colleton County Jail.

SLED is enroute to investigate, Roberts said, as the charges involve a bank robbery.

