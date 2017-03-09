Stomping out bullying | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 3:21 pm

The Young Men of Hope presented “Bully-Buster Stomps Out Bullying” at Forest Hills Elementary School Friday morning.

The Northside Young Men of Hope presented “How Bullying Affects Others;” Hendersonville Elementary, “No Bullying, No Problem;” Colleton Middle School, “A Lesson on Stomping Out Bullying;” Bells Elementary, “Don’t Be A Bully;” Forest Hills Elementary, “The Master Bullies;” and Allendale Elementary, “A Bully Rap.”

The program opened with Bully-Buster and Dr. Queenie L. Crawford, executive director of the Institute of Hope for Excellency, and closed with Cornelius Hamilton of the S.C. State University Extension Program and a “bully cheer.”

Supporting principals were Cindy Riley, Tashenna Allen, Lauren Behie and Matthew Brantley.

The Young Men of Hope has chapters at Allendale, Bells, Forest Hills, Hendersonville and Northside Elementary schools; Colleton Middle School and Colleton County High School.