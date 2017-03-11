Special Ed teacher recognized | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 12:51 pm

Colleton County Middle School teacher Ravi Dewangen got a surprise last week.

The Walterboro Civitan Club presented Dewangen its 2017 Special Ed Teacher of the Year award, complete with a plaque and $250 check recognizing his excellence as CCMS’ special education teacher.

“To be a special ed teacher requires sacrifice and dedication and a deep understanding of the students,” said Civitans President-elect Maryann Seals. “All special ed teachers go beyond the call of duty and serve their students in a manner unlike the norm — in a pattern of love and respect and a deep desire to fulfill their role as someone who can make a difference in a person’s life.”

Dewangen said that while he was truly honored, the success of the CCMS program was due to a team effort and the fact that the school is such a wonderful environment in which to work.

Making the presentation were Seals, Donald Davis (Civitans secretary), Dean Redd (Civitans project chairman), and Matthew Brantley, CCMS principal.