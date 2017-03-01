Smith named Region 8-AAAA Coach of Year | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:23 pm

Jasmine Stanley awarded Player of the Year for Region 8-AAAA.

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County’s Boys’ Basketball Coach Jacob Smith was named Region 8-AAAA Coach of the Year recently.

Smith, in his first year at the helm of the Cougars’ program, posted a 15-10 overall record and went 7-3 in region competition to claim runnerup for the region title. Colleton County earned a playoff spot for the first time since 2005-06, but was eliminated following a 67-60 loss against Hartsville.

De’iajae Ferguson and Tristian Nieves received All-Region honors for the Cougars.

For the Lady Cougar basketball team, Perry Smalls was runnerup Region 8-AAAA Coach of the Year.

Jasmine Stanley was named Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year. Stanley and Scha’Mari Stephens were selected for All-Region honors.