Shooting incident investigated | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 10:44 am

Walterboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting incident at a Snider’s Highway business.

Officers were called to the EZ Shop at 1796 Snider’s Highway Tuesday at 11:22 p.m.

A clerk told police that three people entered the business and while they were inside, a gold SUV pulled up outside the door.

Shortly after the three people left the business, the clerk said, shots were heard, immediately followed by the gold SUV fleeing the parking lot. The vehicle collided with another vehicle in the parking lot as it was exiting.

Another vehicle apparently occupied by the people who had been inside the business also fled.

Shortly after officers arrived at business, dispatch told officers that Colleton Medical Center just had an individual come in with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and spoke with the individual and other witnesses.

Police responding to the call found some broken glass, three spent .380 caliber shell casings and a spent round in the parking lot.