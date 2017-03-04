Service dogs visit students at Forest Hills | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 4, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:26 pm
Moja, a black lab, and Lucky, a pitbull mix, visit with fourth-graders at Forest Hills Elementary School on Monday as part of the Friends of the Colleton County Animals Shelter’s CACE program. Owner Steve Cinader uses Moja as a therapy dog; Lucky is still in training. Cinader talked about what therapy dogs do and safety around dogs, such as ways to approach a strange dog.
