Service dogs visit students at Forest Hills | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:26 pm

Moja, a black lab, and Lucky, a pitbull mix, visit with fourth-graders at Forest Hills Elementary School on Monday as part of the Friends of the Colleton County Animals Shelter’s CACE program. Owner Steve Cinader uses Moja as a therapy dog; Lucky is still in training. Cinader talked about what therapy dogs do and safety around dogs, such as ways to approach a strange dog.