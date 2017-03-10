Scouts receive ranks, awards at ceremony | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:08 pm

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Pack 646 held its annual Blue & Gold Ceremony on March 4 at Northside Elementary School. The theme this year was “Celebrating Scouting’s Birthday.” The group came together with friends and family to present the Cub Scouts with the ranks that they earned over the past scouting year.

Thirty-four scouts were recognized among six ranks:

 Arrow of Light: Donavan Minus, Aiden Nettles, Ashton Wagers, Tommy O’Quinn, Christopher Stanley

 Webelos: Joshua Davis, Ben Remley, Khalil Rumph, Maddox Dobbins, Cameron Owens, Eli Holbrook, Anderson Pearce

 Bears: Jason Carter, Noah Catterton, Jonah Givens, Howard Lambert, Adryk Oliver

 Wolves: John-Michael Davis, Connor Davis, Micah Givens, Dakota Walton, Joshua Phillips, Joseph Arkin, Connor Westbury, Mason Owens, Zach Ballew

 Tigers: Reese Hiers, Elliott Holbrook, Logan Corbett, Nolan Stewart

 Bobcats: Autrel Floyd, Cian Warren, Sora Ortiz, Aman Mandapally.

Four scouts also received their religious awards that they have worked hard on during the past year: Joshua Davis, Ben Remley, Joseph Arkin and John-Michael Davis.

After the ceremony, Pack 646 held the annual cake auction to raise money for their campouts, awards, etc. for the next scouting year.