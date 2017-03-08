Saturday fires burn two structures | News | The Press and Standard

Two man-made fires, one malicious and the other due to inattentiveness, destroyed two buildings on March 4.

On March 4 at 9:03 p.m., Colleton County firefighters were dispatched to a burning doublewide mobile home on 1669 Sunrise Road, east of Smoaks.

While some county firefighters were engaged battling a structure fire on the south end of the county, emergency dispatch operators reported receiving calls of the well-involved fire at Sunrise Road and Bertha Lane.

The first units to arrive found that most of the structure had already burned away with only the frame rails remaining.

Firefighters deployed three hand lines to combat the fire, which had spread to the adjoining woods.

The fire appears to have been intentionally set and is under investigation. Fire-Rescue units were on the scene for three hours.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211, Fire-Rescue Headquarters 843-539-1960 or the SLED Arson Hotline 800-922-7766.

Windy and dry conditions continued to contribute to fast spreading woods fires over the weekend despite Red Flag conditions issued by the State Forestry Commission.

County and State Forestry Commission firefighters were busy most of March 4 with woods and grass fires throughout the county.

One controlled fire in the 2000 block of Hickory Hill Road reignited and spread to a barn on the property in the evening.

The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived and most of the building had already collapsed.

Crews deployed multiple hand lines to extinguish the remains of the building and woods fire. Fire units were on the scene for 90 minutes.