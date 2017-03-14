Robin Sherry Givens | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

ROBIN SHERRY  GIVENS

Care of Allen Funeral Home

RUFFIN—Robin Sherry Givens, 51, of Ruffin, SC. Died  Thursday March 09, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center. Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro, SC is in charge of arrangement. and they are pending.

