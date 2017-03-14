Robin Sherry Givens | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 14, 2017 11:06 am
ROBIN SHERRY GIVENS
Care of Allen Funeral Home
RUFFIN—Robin Sherry Givens, 51, of Ruffin, SC. Died Thursday March 09, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center. Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro, SC is in charge of arrangement. and they are pending.
— The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-16-17
