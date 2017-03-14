Robert Etchieson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

ROBERT ETCHIESON

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO—Master Chief Radioman Robert Laurence Etchieson, United States Nany (Ret.), age 72, of the Shady Oaks Subdivision in Walterboro, entered into rest eternal Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Dennis, Jr., 58, of Round O, entered into rest Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center. He was the son of the late Marshall Roy Dennis, Sr. and Effie Lee Hutto Johnson. he was a son of the late Orel Desmond Etchieson and the late Sara Adeline Norris Etchieson.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE HERNDON CREMATORY, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-16-17