Richard Wayne Bowers | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 9, 2017 at 12:41 pm

RICHARD WAYNE BOWERS

Care of Thompson Funeral Home

COLUMBIA– Richard Wayne Bowers, 59, of Columbia, SC passed away peacefully on March 1, 2017. He was born in Walterboro, SC to the late Norman and Deliah Herron Bowers.

Richard worked for the past 10 years at Hampton Pontiac Jaguar in Columbia. He loved to fish and enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed fast cars and street racing. He will be missed by his loving family and friends.

Richard is survived by his loving brothers, Charles (Brenda) Bowers and Gary (Patti) Bowers all of Norway; and his uncle, George (Jean) Herron of Cordova. He also leaves behind his nieces, Kelly (William) Griffith and Kimberly (Ryan) Smith.

A Celebration of Richard’s life will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 3 p.m. at 321 St. Johns Avenue, Norway, SC. Woodridge Memoria Park and Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-9-17