Resident gets Air Force uniform for Victory House | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 12:43 pm

Veterans Victory House resident James Vaughan is on a mission to have complete uniforms representing all branches of the military on display at the Victory House.

And one of his objectives was met last Wednesday when an Air Force uniform was donated by the American Legion Post 166 from Goose Creek.

Bill Simpson and Jerry Anderson, both of Goose Creek, arranged the donation through “La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Cheavaux,” which translates into the society of 40 men and eight horses.

During World War II, troop movement was achieved by train, Anderson said. “You could fit either 40 men or eight horses in a boxcar.” Hence the group’s name.

Anderson and Vaughan have been friends for over 30 years and served as American Legion grand commanders for different posts together.

A Vietnam veteran, Vaughan served in the Air Force for 22 years and 10 days.

He is now pursuing uniforms from the Army and Navy. A Marine uniform was donated late last year.