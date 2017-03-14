Patsy Canterbury | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
March 14, 2017
PATSY CANTERBURY
Care of The Brice Herndon, Crematory
WALTERBORO—Mrs. Patsy Irene Canterbury, age 70, of Walterboro, entered into rest eternal Thursday morning, March 8, 2017, at the Saint George Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Sam Ray and the late Arcene Black Ray.
The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-16-17
