Patsy Canterbury | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

PATSY CANTERBURY

Care of The Brice Herndon, Crematory

WALTERBORO—Mrs. Patsy Irene Canterbury, age 70, of Walterboro, entered into rest eternal Thursday morning, March 8, 2017, at the Saint George Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Sam Ray and the late Arcene Black Ray.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE HERNDON CREMATORY, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-16-17