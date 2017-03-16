Padgett’s bat leads War Hawks to first region win | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:42 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Baseball opened its regular season last week and would split region decisions with a landslide win over Hilton Head Prep and a loss to St. Andrews School.

Senior Nick Padgett drove in four runs against Hilton Head Prep on Wednesday March 8 to cushion the offensive attack for CPA. Padgett had a triple, two singles and a walk in the 20-7 win over the Dolphins. Christopher Reeves earned the win on the hill in a complete game effort, allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out five. Lawson Griffith pitched one inning of relief, allowing two earned runs on one hit.

Kyle Hooker went 4-4 in the game with 2-RBI’s and scored three times. Wil Hughes went 3-3 with 2-RBI’s. The War Hawk s had 17 hits in the game with Dylan Kinard, Josh Spooner and Lawson Griffith also collecting multiple hits.

The War Hawks lost 8-2 against the St. Andrews Lions the following day, after being tied at two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Joe Bryan took the loss for CPA in six-and-a-third innings of work. He allowed three earned runs on six hits, issuing no walks and striking out six. Kyle Hooker closed the game, allowing three earned runs on three hits and issued one walk.

Anthony Simmons went 2-3 in the game and scored once. Lawson Griffith scored the Hawks’ other run after reaching on a walk.

Colleton Prep is now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in region competition. They were scheduled to travel to Holly Hill on Monday and John Paul II on Thursday.