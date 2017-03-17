Order Chick-Fil-A by Monday | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 17, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:35 am
The next Chick-Fil-A sandwich lunch will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Friday March 24 at Faith Baptist Academy, 64 Hendersonville Hwy. Orders must be placed by Monday March 20. Menu includes a regular chicken sandwich, potato chips and soft drink for $6. For information call 843-538-2269.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.