Order Chick-Fil-A by Monday | News | The Press and Standard

Order Chick-Fil-A by Monday

Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

The next Chick-Fil-A sandwich lunch will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Friday March 24 at Faith Baptist Academy, 64 Hendersonville Hwy. Orders must be placed by Monday March 20. Menu includes a regular chicken sandwich, potato chips and soft drink for $6. For information call 843-538-2269.