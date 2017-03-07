Onramp from US 601 north to I-26 east to close March 13-April 10 | News | The Press and Standard

As part of an interchange safety improvement project at the exit 145 interchange of I-26 in Orangeburg County, the onramp from US 601 north to I-26 east (from Orangeburg toward Charleston) is scheduled to be closed for the purpose of reconstruction and relocation beginning on Monday, March 13.

While the ramp is closed, signs will direct motorists to a detour north on US 601 to US 176, then east on US 176 to SC 33 in Cameron, then south on SC 33 back to I-26. The closure is anticipated to last for four weeks, reopening by April 10, barring delays due to weather or other circumstance. The detour is a net length of 15.7 miles.