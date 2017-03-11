Off the Field | Rachel Ann Dandridge | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 2:02 pm

Rachel Ann Dandridge is a junior at Colleton County High School where she plays varsity soccer for the Lady Cougars. She is the daughter of Jason and Jean Dandridge of Cottageville. Her grandparents are Danny and Margaret Dandridge and Barbara Patrick. Rachel has a 4.79 GPA and is currently ranked No. 5 in her class.

Academic Awards: Golden Paw, Academic Letter, Student of the Month and Good Citizenship.

Athletic Awards: 2015-2016 Azalea Shootout All-Tournament Team.

Special Honors: Co-Historian for Student Council, National Honors Society, CCHS Singers, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Youth Leadership Colleton, and CCHS Prom Committee.

College Interest: As of right now my top choice is Clemson University, but I’m also considering Furman, Anderson, Erskine and College of Charleston.

Intended Major: I’m still not 100-percent sure what I would like to do, but I’m considering production studies in performing arts or sound engineering. I’ve always loved theatre and I like working behind the scenes.

Career Goals: I would love to be a stage manager. I’ve always loved watching plays and musicals, but I’ve never really enjoyed being on stage. I’ve also been told that I’m fairly good at administration and organizing, which is the majority of what a stage manager does. With this major, I’d still be taking part in the shows that I love, I’d just be doing it in a way that is better suited for me.

Early Years: I started playing soccer when I was about five years old. A special memory is when my U10 soccer team played in a tournament at the ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Disney World.

On Soccer: I love how no single player is more important than another and everyone is equal. For example, if our forward scores a goal, chances are it was off a pass from our midfielder, who got the ball off a cross from our sweeper, etc. Every position is important — and everything that happens is a direct result of what each player does.

Role Model: My coach, Danny Wiggins, is a role model for me. He always treats his players and fellow coaches with respect, and always encourages us to do our best, whether it’s in the classroom, on the soccer field or in our personal life. Whether it’s encouraging us to keep our grades up or pushing us to run the extra mile (sometimes literally), he always has a positive outlook on situations, which is something I admire.

Meaningful Experience: Our chorus trip to New York City last year was very influential to me. On that trip, I grew close with a lot of people my age and with the seniors. Being in one of my favorite cities, with some of my favorite people, is something that I’ll never forget.

Powerful High School Lesson: By far, one of the most important things I’ve learned in high school is some of the most important people come in to your life when you least expect it, while some that were important to you will leave when you least expect it.

Stand-Out Educator: Mr. Ryan Pearson, who taught me world history as a sophomore and U.S. history now, is my stand-out teacher. History can be really boring sometimes, but he always finds a way to make it interesting by adding his own brand of humor to help us remember things. His class has definitely been one of my favorite parts of high school.

Surprising Rachel fact: I’ve been playing the piano and performing since I was seven, but I still get stage fright whenever I have an audition or a performance.

Meet & Greet: I’d love to meet Julie Andrews. Growing up, I loved listening to Mary Poppins and the Sound of Music. I’ve always loved the way she carries herself.