Off the Field | Joshua Chase Spooner | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:20 pm

Joshua Chase Spooner is a senior at Colleton Prep Academy, where he plays baseball for the War Hawks. He is the son of Adam and Crystal Spooner of Cottageville. His grandparents are Leon and Marion Phillips and Paul and Karen Spooner, and his great-grandmother is Elaine Yates. Joshua has a 3.3 GPA.

Athletic Awards: Junior Varsity No Surrender and MVP (JV, 2015).

College Intent: OC Tech

Intended Major: Industrial Maintenance

Career Goal: I would like to have my own business one day doing electrical work.

Early Years: I started playing baseball around 8 years old. The best memories are of my father setting up a batting cage at home and practicing with me every afternoon.

On Baseball: I just love the sport in general and enjoy being part of a team that strives to win.

Role Model: I consider both my father, Adam Spooner, and grandfather, Leon Phillips, my role models. They have taught me and pushed me to do my best in life and sports.

Meaningful Experience: Losing my grandmother, Vernelle Smoak, made me realize how important family is and how quickly life can be taken away. She was the one person who knew how to make the best of every day and always looked on the bright side.

High School Lessons: I have learned that you should always be positive and reach for your goals.

Stand-out Educator: There are three teachers who have made a difference in my life. The first two are Mrs. Beth Warren and Mrs. Beth Bolt. They taught me to never give up, stay positive, and be kind to others. The third teacher is Coach Nat Stoner. He has helped me with all areas of education. He is not only my teacher and coach, but also a very close friend.

Surprising Joshua Fact: I prefer older music over modern music.

Meet & Greet: I would love to meet Bobby Cox, retired Atlanta Braves manager, because he impressed me with his techniques of coaching.

On CPA: I love CPA and would not want to change anything. Mrs. Jill Burttram has done a wonderful job.