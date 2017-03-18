Off the Field | John LaBruce Bridge Jr. | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

John LaBruce Bridge Jr. is a senior at Colleton County High School, where he plays soccer and football for the Cougars. He is the son of John and Beth Bridge of Walterboro. His grandparents are the late Lionel and Ruby Bennett and the late Bernard and Evelyn Bridge. He attends Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church. At CCHS, John is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and is a Cougar Mentor. He has a 4.56 GPA and is ranked No. 11 in his class.

Academic Awards: Cougar New Tech Student of the Month; Golden Paw, CCHS Academic Letter and Good Citizenship Award.

Athletic Awards: Two-year Varsity Soccer Lettermen, Cougar Football Lettermen (2016) and Senior Academic Award for Cougar Football (2016).

College Interest: I plan on attending the University of South Carolina–Beaufort, where I intend on earning my bachelor’s degree in either nursing or exercise science. Then, I intend on working on my masters, and eventually my doctorate, at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Collegiate Sports: While athletics was a huge part of my high school career, I do not intend to pursue athletics in college. However, considering that I want to become an athletic trainer, or possibly an orthopedist who specializes in athletes, I hope to remain involved in sports.

Early Years: A special memory to this day is going undefeated in football during fourth grade and again in fifth grade — but we also held everyone scoreless that year!

On Football: While my love for soccer has grown a lot, my love for football is still greater! I love being able to take your aggression out on the field, then feeling relieved after doing it.

Role Model: Coach Shane Fidler is someone I consider a role model. Despite the efforts of a few disgruntled people, he still strives to make the soccer program a success. His number one priority is for his players to succeed in the classroom. As a student-athlete, this is very important to me. I feel this sends a powerful message when a coach feels this way — regardless of what the record book shows. Overall, he is my role model because he has demonstrated how to overcome the snakes in life.

Meaningful Experience: Although my father is living a healthier life now, the roads he once took have influenced me to not make the same mistakes. One mistake can easily ruin your reputation, causing the people you love dearly to exclude you from their lives.

Powerful High School Lesson: When tough times come, continue to strive and maintain high grades!

Standout Educator: I cannot narrow it down, so I would have to say Ms. Laura Clark and Mr. Ryan Pearson have both been influential to my education. Ms. Clark has demonstrated to me how to prosper as a student and be involved in the community. Her involvement with FOCCAS and in the lives of her students inspires me. Mr. Pearson has helped me gain a love of history through his teaching and sense of humor. Before taking his class, I hated history — which explains why I’m taking two history classes my final semester of high school!

Surprising John Fact: I write with my left hand, but am right-handed.

Meet & Greet: I would like to meet President Donald J. Trump. While many people may make a quick judgment on this, it’s not the fact that I support all his beliefs — instead, it is because we both seem very blunt. Basically, I want to meet him to see if we act similarly — and, of course, he is our president.

On CCHS: As others stated, I also would like to change the uniform policy. The intended purpose seemed legit, but everyone seems to be in at least one dress code violation.