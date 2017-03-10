National championship envelopes offered at local post office | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:33 pm

Select South Carolina post offices, including Walterboro, are now offering a limited-edition commemorative envelope celebrating Clemson’s victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The envelopes are also available in matted artwork. The items available at the 26 post offices include:

• Commemorative Envelope: A collectible #10 envelope, available in two colors, features the Clemson University logo and bears a postmark featuring the location and date of the championship game. The commemorative envelopes, which also note the game’s final score, are limited to 5,000 prints and are $10 each.

• Matted Artwork: Contains a commemorative envelope mounted on a matted artwork print and is also limited to 5,000 prints. Each matted artwork costs $25.

Both are now available at the following South Carolina post offices: Anderson, Bennettsville, Bluffton, Cayce-West Columbia, Clemson, Columbia Main Office, Cross Creek Station, Dillon Main Office, Easley, East Bay Station, Florence, Gaffney, Goose Creek, Greenville Main Office, Greenwood, Greer, Irmo, James Island Station, Lexington-Downtown, Mount Pleasant, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach Main Office, Newberry, Orangeburg, Seneca, Spartanburg, Summerville Main Office, Sumter Main Office, Union and Walterboro.

