Museum hosting conference | News | The Press and Standard

Museum hosting conference

Museum officials from across the state will gather in Walterboro later this week.

The South Carolina Museum Federation members will visit Walterboro for three days as the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market hosts the federation’s 2017 Conference.

Colleton Museum and Farmers Market Director Gary Brightwell said museum officials will be in the city Wednesday through Friday.

The museum complex will be headquarters for the annual conference with seminars held on Thursday and Friday at various locations a short walk from the museum.

The conference kicks off Wednesday with participants offered a walking tour of the city and a white gloves gang workshop in the afternoon, followed by a reception at the museum Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The white gloves gang workshop will be held at the Little Library with conference participants working with members of the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society to better preserve the books and artifacts in the historic library.

Thursday morning’s seminars will be followed by an awards recognition lunch at the museum.

After the Thursday afternoon seminars, the museum will host an “Explore Walterboro” event followed by a Lowcountry boil and silent auction.

Friday’s events include the federation’s keynote luncheon and annual business meeting at St. Jude Church.