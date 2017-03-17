Middle School Lady Hawks building depth and developing talent | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The CPA Middle School softball has been busy in March, playing three powerhouse teams early in the season. The young Lady Hawks have twice-faced Clarendon Hall’s JV team and taken on AAA powerhouse Laurence Manning. “Our middle school schedule is loaded at the front end,” said Coach Tiger Martin.

Sixth-grader, Becca Martin, pitched a complete game against Clarendon Hall Academy and went 4-4 at the plate in a 12-9 loss against the Saints.

Rianna Bailey, and eighth grader, earned the start against Laurence Manning and would take the loss in the contest. Jordan Slocum had a pair of hits to lead a comeback effort that came up short. “Rianna Bailey pitched well, but our defense didn’t do its part as the Swampcats opened up a large lead,” said Martin. “I was proud the girls never gave up against a much-older squad.”

In their second meeting with Clarendon Hall, the CPA Middle School team would take their third loss of the season against an older JV team. Mackenzie Pellum had a 2-RBI double up the middle to knock in Sydney Bailey and Bailee Stanley in offensive highlights.

“After playing them close in game one, we had hopes of pulling off the upset,” said Martin. “The defense faltered and we found ourselves a big hole. Though we haven’t broken through in the win column yet, the Middle School Program is certainly serving its purpose. It’s allowing us to develop pitching and catching depth – which is paramount for the strength of the program. I’m happy that we’ve played solid competition and the girls are seeing good pitches to hit and improving every at bat. We will be working to improve our individual and team defense going forward.”

The Middle School Hawks are scheduled to travel to Robert E. Lee Thursday, March 16 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.