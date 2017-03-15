Man killed when vehicle falls off jack | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:22 pm

A Walterboro man was killed Thursday evening when the motor vehicle on which he was working fell on him.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said chest trauma has been determined in the death of D’Kwon Pinckney, 37, of Walterboro.

Pinckney had been working underneath a car at a residence in the 8900 block of Augusta Highway Thursday shortly before 7 p.m. when the vehicle slipped off the jack and fell on him.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said others at the residence jacked the motor vehicle back up and moved Pinckney out from under the vehicle before firefighter-paramedics arrived.

Paramedics determined that Pinckney was in cardiac arrest and quickly transported him to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center while continuing to try and revive him.