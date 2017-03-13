Man killed in Sidneys crash | News | The Press and Standard

A Sunday afternoon accident on Sidneys Road claimed the life of a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Jace Shockley of St. George was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is listed as multiple trauma.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, Ginny Hadwin, 31, of St. George was driving north on Sidneys Road, near the intersection of Skull Swamp Lane, on Sunday at approximately 3:19 p.m., when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle, a 2005 Subaru Impreza, then hit a tree stump, causing it to flip over several times before hitting several trees.

Shockley, sitting in the front passenger seat, was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle. He was found in a wooded area a few feet from the car and showed no signs of life when examined by paramedics.

Hadwin and a female child managed to exit the vehicle following the crash and were treated at the scene by Colleton County Fire-Rescue paramedics. They were transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

Sidneys Road in the area of the accident was closed for three hours while the investigation was conducted.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.