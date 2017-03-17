Lumberjacks to return to this year’s Rice Festival | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 17, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:38 am
The All American Lumberjack Show will return to this year’s Rice Festival with a variety of entertainment in front of the courthouse on Hampton Street. Three shows will be held on both Friday and Saturday. The nearly two-hour shows feature 10 competitive events including log rolling, hot saws, OP race, axe throwing, boom racing, spring board, tree topping, x-cut sawing, single buck, stock saw, chain saw carving and kids’ lumberjack sports camps.
