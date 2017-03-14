Lucille Bostwick | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 14, 2017 11:14 am
LUCILLE BOSTWICK
Lucille Passmore Bostwick, 94, formerly of Charleston passed away peacefully Friday, March 3, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Grace Passmore. Funeral services were held 11 am, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Grace United Methodist Church, Charleston. A private family interment followed at Carolina Memorial Park.
