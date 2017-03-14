Lucille Bostwick | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

LUCILLE BOSTWICK

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Lucille Passmore Bostwick, 94, formerly of Charleston passed away peacefully Friday, March 3, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Grace Passmore. Funeral services were held 11 am, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Grace United Methodist Church, Charleston. A private family interment followed at Carolina Memorial Park.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE HERNDON CREMATORY, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-16-17