Lows in low 30s again tonight | News | The Press and Standard

Inland Colleton-

Including the city of Walterboro

712 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2017

.TODAY…Scattered frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT…Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening…becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY…Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph…becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY…Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY…Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY…Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY…Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY…Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Colleton-

Including the city of Edisto Beach

712 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2017

.TODAY…Scattered frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph…becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT…Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s…except in the upper 30s near the coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening…becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY…Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph…becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY…Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s…except in the lower

70s near the coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY…Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY…Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY…Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY…Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.