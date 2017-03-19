‘Looking Back’ | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 19, 2017 at 7:53 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Recently, a friend gifted me with a beautiful, tusked elephant from across the world. Inside the hand-crafted piece, entitled “Warrior,” is a younger, smaller elephant. Over the past weeks, I’ve found myself drawn to it, time and again — contemplating its meaning.

As I rubbed “Warrior’s” tusks last week, it suddenly made sense to me. I’ve been quiet — too quiet.

Over the past six months, there has been a lot of turmoil and chaos across athletics within the community. Some of you may have noticed, my column disappeared. Honestly, I’ve been hesitant to have an opinion or voice, mostly due to a few completely unfounded personal attacks.

Looking back, I am sure that is exactly what certain people hoped for. After all, I’ve never been frightened to stick up for the things, and people, I believe in. It is what makes me who I am.

So, I hope I’m “back” — and I intend to keep fighting the good fight for truth, transparency and the continued growth and development of athletics within our community.

It is time for the Colleton County School District to move forward with the hiring of a progressive, qualified, proven leader for athletics at Colleton County High School. It also time for the football saga to end with the hiring of the best possible candidate to take over the reins of Cougar Football.

The people hired as the next athletic director and head football coach deserve the community’s support and respect. For this to happen, we must trust in the overall hiring process for these two positions — which will come via transparency from the school district. So far, that has not happened.

Determining the best hire for these two positions should be a fair, unbiased and just decision by the district and school board. And if it isn’t, then we have much larger problem in this community than who will be the next AD or football coach.

Cheers to a great future for Colleton County — where we have a common goal not driven by personal agendas.