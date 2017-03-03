Local couple making the best of deployment | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 11:15 am

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

Corey and Kimberly Burden know firsthand the sacrifices made by armed service members and their families — Burden, a U.S. Army sergeant, deployed Feb. 26 and will be gone for more than a year.

Burden, as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, will first go to Fort Hood in Fort Worth, Texas, for pre-mobilization, followed by about nine months “in country.” He can’t divulge the country where he’ll serve. He’s a federal technician at Field Maintenance Shop 14 in Varnville. He works in production control.

Wife Kim and son, Shawn, will be waiting for his return. He’s deployed once before, to Afghanistan, but that doesn’t make the separation any easier.

He joined the National Guard on April 15, 2008. “My dad was in the Navy, and he died three days after I turned 18,” Burden said. “Before that, I didn’t really have a plan … and then I did.” His mother convinced him to “try out” the National Guard before making a decision to enlist full-time.

Burden and Kim are both graduates of Colleton High School. “I didn’t know he was in the military when we first met!” Kim said. They’ve been together since November 2009, married last December, and have a son, 5, named Shawn.

“I’m ready to go and get it over with,” Burden said. His unit is supposed to have access to WiFi, “so we should be able to Facebook and Skype.”

Burden, a member of the Natchez-Kusso tribe, is going to miss Shawn’s birthday, first day of school and T-ball, but Kim is focusing on staying busy and productive while he’s gone. “We’re planning to buy our first house while he’s gone, using a VA loan. I want to be in our new home when he gets back.”

She also plans to spend time working out, watching college and pro football with family and friends, and taking care of Sugar, their white lab.

Kimberly is the daughter of Michael and Connie Wright of Ruffin, and Burden is the son of Amy and the late Shawn Burden.