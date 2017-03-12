Letters to the Editor | Opinion | The Press and Standard

No response to child abuse in school

Dear Editor:

Imagine your 9-year-old little girl stops you while you’re braiding her pigtails to ask you what rape is, only to let you know that someone at school has threatened to do this to her. At least seven of her friends notified their teacher, but they were told to sit down and mind their own business. This threat came from the same child that said she was forced to physically defend herself against earlier in the school year when he blocked her path, shoved her, and asked, “What are you going to do about it?”

I went to the school; nothing was done. I went to the superintendent, and nothing was done. I went to school board, and still, nothing was done. Because Colleton County School District and Cottageville Elementary refused to keep my daughter safe, she now must be home-schooled.

I was promised by the superintendent that measures would be taken and that the child in question would be counseled and dealt with accordingly — nothing was done. When my daughter went to school to deliver a valentine to her former teacher, the same child crossed the hallway, stopped in front of her and shoved her while I was standing beside her. When the school was informed, nothing was done.

I have been to the Assistant Principal Amy Liebenrood, the Principal Janice Heddon, the Assistant Superintendent Cliff Warren and the Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster about this issue and still, nothing has been done. My child was so afraid of being hurt while at school that I had to withdraw her and she is now taught at home. My child is terrified of school.

Now imagine, an 8-year-old little boy approaches you and told you that someone punched him in the ***** over and over and then someone kissed him on the lips. If this happened at home, his parents would be arrested for sexual abuse. However, because it happened on the school bus, nothing was done.

I went to the Transportation Superintendent Terry Dingle. We agreed, along with the bus driver, he would be moved. His seat was changed for three days, then he was put back in the same seat with the same children who were hurting him.

I went to the school and spoke with Assistant Principal Amy Liebenrood; again, she assured me she would take care of it. She moved my son to a different seat with the same children that had, earlier in the school year when my daughter still attended, stabbed my daughter’s broken elbow with a pencil and then bit her. When I went back to the school, the very next day, I was again reassured that it would be dealt with.

For four wonderful, peaceful days, my son was safe. He was noticeably happier, less depressed, less afraid of getting on the bus. Unfortunately, he got the flu and missed a few days of school. When he returned, he was again back in the seat with the boys who tortured him and abused him.

I have done everything that I can possibly think of to try to keep my children safe. I have been to every person that I could think of for help to stop what was going on, including the school resource officers, and nothing was done. In my honest opinion, the school is trying to force me to withdraw my son as well. My son, however, has IEP (Individualized Education Program) and learning disabilities that prevent me from doing this, or I would. He receives reading intervention at the school that is beyond my capabilities, or I would gladly bring him home to be taught in a safe, friendly, stress-free environment. Instead, I am forced to send him back to a school that does not care for his safety, health, or well being.

I have been to the school so many times I have lost count. I have been to the transportation office three times and to the superintendent’s office five times.

The fact of the matter is, my children have been physically, mentally and sexually abused while under the care of Colleton County Schools and nothing has been done.

Lisa Slentz

Walterboro

Coaches, staff not resolving issues

Dear Editor:

On Tuesday Feb. 28 from the dismissal of school at 3:30 until the start of the varsity soccer game at 7:15, the boys’ coach kept the varsity team confined to a small windowless room inside the field house for three hours. As punishment, the coach told the team at practice on Monday he would not allow the boys to watch the girls’ soccer team play. I asked the principal to stop this policy of detention before the season started. And, after he detained the team for the first home game of the season, I asked again.

On Tuesday morning Feb. 28, I contacted the CCHS principal and the school district superintendent and asked them to stop the pending detention. Neither one prevented it. The superintendent never responded. Out of the office for training, the principal asked me to wait until she discussed the issue with the coach on Friday.

The principal sent an email addressed to me, the superintendent and the coach from Beaufort on Thursday. She never spoke to the coach the entire week, not even on Friday. She didn’t return my e-mail asking how she spoke to the coach while she was attending training in Beaufort. The e-mail I received from her looked like she had copied the contents of an email from the coach:

“Mr. O’Quinn,

Good afternoon. After reviewing the information provided to me in your emails and the information provided by xoxoxo with xoxoxo, we feel it is in the best interest of the entire team to continue with the current pregame procedures. The team time spent prior to games allows for the following for all students:

1) pregame meal

2) study hall

3) game preparation

4) time with the athletic trainer

5) volunteer service time at JV games

6) comraderie through games, movies, etc.

In addition, this time ensures that all students are safely accounted for and will arrive on time for the game. It also allows students without transportation a safe after school option.”

My response:

1. The pregame meal is only food purchased through the school. A parent told me the coach does not allow students to bring their own food.

2. Fifteen or more boys squeezed into a room smaller than my bedroom is not a study hall. No other coach requires a study hall for student athletes. If the superintendent is concerned about the safety of students after school, then he should implement a school-wide study hall that includes the middle school students participating in high school events.

3. How can the team prepare for a game when they can’t leave the room? Most varsity teams report to the field 45 minutes before the start of their game. This coach insists on issuing the uniforms at the start of the game, which takes more time. He insists on collecting uniforms immediately following away games, which has led to players changing clothes in the open next to the bench, on the bus, and in public bathrooms — something he has been doing for the past three years. On Thursday night he told Battery Creek High School staff that he had “angry parents.” Parents were angry because they watched the Battery Creek players walk away wearing their uniforms while they waited an extra 30 minutes for the Battery Creek High School principal to open the locker room door. The CCHS players could have worn their uniforms home and returned them at practice the next day, something they were capable of doing for the past three years.

This coach is obsessed with collecting and washing the uniforms himself. The year I coached, I purchased uniforms for the JV and varsity soccer teams. Every player washed their uniforms and returned the serviceable uniforms at the end of the season. Many of these players are still on the team. Many of these players play other sports, wash those uniforms, and return them at the end of the season. If a student doesn’t return a uniform, the athletic director can charge him the price of the uniform.

When I coached, the team was forced to play two games short one player. Soccer participation was low in part because football players were not allowed to play soccer unless they were seniors. I repeatedly bumped heads with the former track coach (who was an assistant football coach) who was used to the football team transferring to the track team in the spring. The football coach (who was promoted to athletic director) supported his assistant by insisting that students, especially fast football players, who wanted to play soccer be restricted to track. The current soccer coach (who is an assistant football coach) quit two soccer games with 20 minutes left to play while he had extra players who hadn’t played in the game. The parents that drove to Bluffton and paid to watch the game were a disappointed to see him stop the game for no reason.

4. The athletic trainer was on the field with the girls from the start of the girls’ game until the start of the boys’ game. When did the boys, who were restricted to one room, get the time to see the AT who was on the field during the game the boys were not allowed to watch?

5. When you force the varsity team to stay after school, then “volunteer service time at JV games” isn’t volunteer. Has the superintendent ever shadowed (followed a student for a day-bus stop, lunch, every class) a soccer player? Spend a long day in their cleats.

6. Camaraderie through games, movies, etc. while 15 boys are confined to a small room and only allowed to speak using a whisper isn’t camaraderie. This is punishment. For the ride to Battery Creek Thursday, the coach made seat assignments for the 15 team members on a bus that could hold more than 44 passengers. Boys that have been friends for years couldn’t sit with each other and still had to whisper.

The students on this team are no different than other students. Some of them are the smartest students in their class. One of them is the valedictorian for the senior class of 2017. Despite the coach, the team has the most athletic potential I’ve seen in years. Having lost to 2A and 1A schools, the coach’s record this season is currently 0-3. This team doesn’t need a disciplinarian, they need a better coach.

What legal authority allows the superintendent to permit a coach to hold students who have done nothing wrong after school? Selectively detaining children from only one sport that have been officially dismissed from school is an extension of a larger problem created by the superintendent. He hired the coach.

The superintendent hired the former football coach and promoted him to athletic director. Before he recently fired the AD, the superintendent created a new CCHS position for him (whatever the AD did was enough to lose his job, but not enough to prevent him from teaching children.) This soccer coach is part of the assistant football coaching team the former AD assembled and recommended to the superintendent who hired them. The current principal inherited this problem and is trying to fix it while under the supervision of the superintendent who created it.

What does the superintendent know about this coach? I have never seen him at a soccer practice or game. Why does he immediately take the word of a coach without investigating or talking to a single parent or student? Why do children have to suffer unnecessarily to play soccer?

J.K. O’Quinn

Vice president of the CCHS PTSO

Walterboro

Democrats sit on their butts like children

Dear Editor:

President Trump gave his first State of the Union speech and, finally, America got an opportunity to see President Trump without the in-depth negative criticism that is now the trademark of the biased news media. The Democrats came, they sat on their butts, their hands placed in their laps not moving, and they looked around to see if anyone was impressed. Sorry, you bunch of childish, brain-dead morons — you looked like school children waiting to be reprimanded by their teacher.

If I were a Democrat, I would be looking for the door. Your leaders in Washington are ****-bent on destroying Trump, even if it means hurting their party. Boycotting the Inaugural was the act of a sore loser, while dragging out the approval of the president’s cabinet with fun and games is doing harm to our country. There is no precedent for this wholesale cabinet-blocking stoppage in our history.

Their really ridiculous action at the State of Union was uncalled for, but they should have continued that action and boycotted the State of the Union speech. Then next week, they could complete their self-destructive actions by boycotting going to the House and Senate and staying where they can’t hurt themselves … at home.

One of the highlights of the speech was when President Trump recognized Carryn Owens, wife of U.S. Navy SEAL Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed in a counterterrorism raid in Yemen last month. She was given an extended standing ovation and the emotions in that room could be felt even in my home.

Not content to let an opportunity go by, several people criticized recognizing Mrs. Owens, including an ex-aid to the Clinton camp. This sorry piece of bovine excrement took it up himself to say: “Sorry, Owens’ wife, you’re not helping yourself or your husband’s memory by standing there and clapping like an idiot. Trump just used you.” Exactly what kind of cold-hearted people carry the Democratic banner?

Never one to miss an opportunity to demonstrate what a jackass he is, Michael Moore just had to run his mouth criticizing Mrs. Owens and Trump. He referred to Mrs. Owens as “this poor woman.” Mr. Moore had no idea what was in this woman’s mind or, more importantly, in her heart. Mr. Moore, unlike you, she was there not for herself but for her deceased husband. She knew the president was not honoring her, but her husband, a hero who died serving his country. I am sure Mr. Moore cannot hear us, because his head is in an reachable portion of his body.

In their unwavering effort to find ways to be critical of Trump, the Democrats are trying to say the day the mission in which Owens was killed was unnecessary. This is the biggest slam of all. To say that Owens died for no reason is the cruelest statement of all.

Let me clarify something for all of the stupid jerks out there: Every man who ever wore the uniform and served his country is a hero. Those who do brave actions are decorated for their valor and they are heroes. Like a sports hero making the all-star team, heroes like Owens deserve further recognition, which is why we have medals to award for bravery. It does not matter if he was in a combat zone or not. He may have died driving a jeep or cooking chow for his fellow soldiers. He served his country, he gave his life, he is a hero.

I am truly sorry for Moore. He is such a pathetic pile of Hollywood ****.

Noel Ison

Walterboro