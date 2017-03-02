Lemacks appointed to city court post | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 11:14 am

Walterboro City Council has appointed Jay Lemacks to serve as the new associate judge for Walterboro Municipal Court.

Lemacks, appointed by council at their Feb. 21 session, replaces John Bryan.

Mayor Bill Young said it is rare to have an applicant that brings real practical and educational experience to the job.

Young pointed out that Lemacks, who does not have a law degree, will have to undergo state training that is mandated for all new magistrates and summary court judges before he can handle court duties for the municipal court.

With over 21 years of experience, Lemacks is well acquainted with all aspects of the criminal justice system.

Lemacks, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina, is currently an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie where he teaches criminal justice.

Lemacks spent 18 years as a member of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, 13 of those years as the agent-in charge of the Colleton County office. He retired from that position in December of 2012.

He was a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office from July 2013 to July 2016, leaving the sheriff’s office as an administrative lieutenant at the Colleton County Detention Center.

From January-July 2013, he was a criminal investigator with the 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s Career Criminal Unit.

Lemacks said he was excited by the appointment, “I’m looking forward to it.”

He calls the appointment “the culmination of my career, it will be the icing on the cake.”

Lemacks will continued to serve as an adjunct professor for criminal justice studies at USC Salkehatchie. The two posts, he suggested, “go hand in hand.”